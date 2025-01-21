Travis Scott has performed an unreleased song called “4X4” live three times so far (per setlist.fm). The latest performance was yesterday (January 20) at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game (here’s a clip).

He performed about 90 seconds of the track during halftime, on a custom rooftop stage on the top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We also know when the song is set to finally get an official release: January 24, this Friday. The song’s release will also be part of an effort to support Los Angeles wildfire relief: Scott is releasing a t-shirt and hoodie honoring the Los Angeles first responders, and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Direct Relief’s California Wildfire Response Fund, as will a CD single of the song. More information about all that is available on Scott’s webstore.

Meanwhile, Scott is currently facing a lawsuit, alongside SZA and Future, over the song “Telekinesis.” In the suit, Roc Nation singer-songwriter Victory Boyd alleges lyrics and melodies in her 2019 song “Like The Way It Sounds” were used in “Telekinesis” without permission. Boyd claims she shared the song with Kanye West (who is not named as a defendant in the suit), who then allegedly recorded his own version and shared that with Scott, SZA, and Future.