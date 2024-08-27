Travis Scott’s nostalgic days are far from over. In fact, the “Yeah Yeah” rapper’s time digging through his past musical releases has just begun. Today (August 27), a new music video for a standout Days Before Rodeo track hit YouTube.

As Uproxx’s hip-hop editor Aaron Williams argues here, “Drugs You Should Try It,” is probably the strongest track on the body of work. Now, to immortalize the record, Scott gifts supporters with a visual to match its compulsive vibe.

The video for “Drugs You Should Try It” blends together the thematic nature of the mixtape’s title, Scott’s Southern upbringing by way of Texas, and his highest in the room raver persona. From flashy of Western classics to the aftermath of a chaotic party, the viewers are taken on a quick tour of Scott’s creative influences.

Before the video closes, Scott subtly nods at tour merchandise that draw inspiration from those wild nights. Instead of encouraging his fans to turn away from party favors, an inverted D.A.R.E. logo flashes on the screen. The viewers’ sobriety is respected, but just know as Scott reaches for the moon he might be on cloud nine in more ways than one.

Watch Travis Scott’s official video for the song “Drugs You Should Try It” above.

Days Before Rodeo is out now via Cactus Jack Records/Epic. Find more information here.