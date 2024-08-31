Travis Scott has supposedly secured yet another victory against the system. According to TMZ, part of the “Drugs You Should Try It” rapper’s Miami case is behind him.

Yesterday (August 30), the outlet reported that the misdemeanor trespassing charge Scott picked up on June 20 was dismissed due to a legal loophole.

Scott’s legal representatives supposedly argued that because there weren’t any “no trespassing” signs, the matter should be dropped. Shockingly, that simple argument was enough to sway the local prosecutor. In a statement Scott’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, expressed gratitude over the decision.

“After arguing the motion to dismiss and the state realizing that there was no path to maintaining the charge, they decided to drop the case in its entirety,” he said. “Although not a serious charge, and one that should not have been filed, we are pleased with the result.”

No further information was shared regarding his disorderly intoxication charge. Shortly after Travis Scott’s mugshot was released to the public, he transposed the image onto a t-shirt then made it available as merchandise on his official website. So, it is safe to say he isn’t too upset over the mater.

If you are keeping track, that makes Scott two for two in recent wins over legal dust-ups. First, his detainment in Paris. Now, the Miami matter.