Travis Scott was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on property after a warning.

According to Miami’s WSVN, the incident took place early this morning, at 12:44 a.m. on June 20. Officers were called to the Miami Beach Marina, where Scott was reportedly getting off a charter boat when the boat owner asked him to leave. According to police, Scott “became irate screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.” He was arrested at 1:17 a.m. and booked at 4:35 a.m. (at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, per NBC News).

Seemingly in reaction to the news, Scott posted on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, “Lol.”

Lol — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 20, 2024

This comes a month after Scott was involved in a scuffle at a Cannes Film Festival party in May. Scott and Alexander “AE” Edwards, who reportedly instigated the conflict, got into a physical altercation at the event, where punches were thrown.

Meanwhile, Scott recently settled the final Astroworld Festival wrongful death lawsuit, shortly after nine out of the 10 suits were settled weeks earlier. However, there are still hundreds of injury cases (which were combined into a single case under a Texas statute) that have not been settled and are still on the table.