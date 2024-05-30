Take a deep breath before diving into this one.

Last Thursday, May 23, Travis Scott, Tyga, Alexander “AE” Edwards, and Cher attended Richie Akiva’s annual amFAR The After party during Cannes Film Festival, where Edwards and Scott engaged in “a physical altercation,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Several outlets reported the fight. TMZ provided grainy video showing punches thrown between Edwards and 808 Mafia producer Southside, with Scott eventually getting involved. TMZ cited unnamed witnesses claiming “Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards was the instigator, as he ran up on stage and initiated physical contact with Travis Scott.”

On Wednesday, May 29, TMZ caught Edwards, a Universal Music Group executive who has been romantically linked to Cher since late 2022, at Los Angeles International Airport and asked him about the messy ordeal.

Edwards initially played dumb when asked about the “crazy incident” before shaking his head and saying, “It’s all good.”

“Shout-out Southside,” Edwards said during the two-minute TMZ video. “That’s my n****. I know he was defending his boy and doing what he was supposed to be doing as his boy. I don’t got no hard feelings. It is what it is. It went how it went. That’s it.”

The TMZ reporter asked Edwards to clarify what initiated the fight, but Edwards declined to go into detail, saying, “I don’t wanna fight. I don’t initiate that sh*t. […] But I’m gonna protect myself and my people. That’s it. That’s all it is.” Edwards said he hasn’t spoken with Scott and didn’t have any message for him. “They got the message,” he said.

Of course, Edwards was also asked whether Cher was upset about Edwards’ behavior, and he cited Future and Metro Boomin’s “GTA” in response: “Hell nah. Like Future say, ‘Whatever I’m with, my b*tch with it, too.” Edwards laughed and clarified, “My woman, but the lyrics are the lyrics.” Edwards concluded by confirming that he and Cher are “a happy family.”

