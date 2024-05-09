Following a deathly crowd surge at Travis Scott‘s 2021 Astroworld Festival, 10 families filed wrongful death lawsuits against the rapper and Live Nation. According to a report from the Associated Press, nine of the 10 lawsuits have been settled.

The news arrived Today (May 9), as one of the lawsuits was set to go to trial this week.

Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Madison Dubiski, a 23-year-old Houston resident who was one of 10 people killed in the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. However, Neal Manne, an attorney for Live Nation, said during a court hearing today that nine of the suits were settled, including one for Madison Dubiski.

“Mr. Scott is grateful that a resolution has been reached without the need for a trial,” said Ted Anastasiou, a representative for Scott. “The confidential agreement will honor Madison Dubiski’s legacy and promote improvements for concert safety.”

Noah Wexler, an attorney for Dubiski’s family, also confirmed that the case has been “resolved in its entirety.”

At the time of writing, the suit filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest person killed during the concert, is still pending.

“As the youngest victim, Ezra’s terror must have been unimaginable as the crowd surge ripped him from the safety of his father’s shoulders and then crushed and suffocated the life out of his small body,” Bob Hilliard, an attorney for Blount’s family, said in a statement following Wednesday’s hearing.