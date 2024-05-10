Travis Scott is kicking it into high gear. Today (May 9), Scott unveiled his first-ever signature Jordan Brand shoe and apparel collection, the CJ1 T-REXX collection.

In the collection are a selection of tank tops with Scott’s head imprint, as well as tank tops featuring the title of his fourth studio album, Utopia. Also in the collection are workout shorts, gloves with skeleton prints, caps, belts, and socks.

These accessories go perfectly with Scott’s Jordan sneakers, which broke the record for entries on SNKRS app last week upon their drop.

The CJ1 T-REXX collection makes Scott the first non-athlete to debut a signature sneaker and apparel collection with the Jordan Brand.

Scott continued to tease the collection with a video clip shared to social media, starring his frequent collaborator Kanye West and directed by Gabriel Moses.

Sneakerheads and fashion connoisseurs can purchase items from the CJ1 T-REXX collection via Scott’s official shop, which exclusively offers a University Red edition of the sneakers.

You can see items from the collection above, as well as the Moses-directed trailer.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Travis Scott was teasing a collaboration with Kanye West, thought to be on the latter’s Vultures 2 collaboration album with Ty Dolla Sign.