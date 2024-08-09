Travis Scott has found himself in legal trouble again.

The rapper was arrested in Paris, France, early Friday morning following an incident involving a security guard and his bodyguard, NBC News reports.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s officer said in a statement. “The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police.”

Scott is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Prior to the incident, he caught the US Olympic men’s basketball team stage a thrilling comeback to beat Serbia and advance to the gold-medal game against France.

Back in June, Scott was arrested in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on property after a warning. “Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding,” his lawyer Bradford Cohen said in a statement at the time. “There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution.” The disorderly intoxication charge has since been dismissed.