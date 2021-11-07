An investigation into the tragedy that occurred at Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival is underway as there are questions many want answers to. One of those includes whether or not Travis was aware of the lifeless bodies and overall chaos that occurred in the crowd during the showcase. Thanks to videos that were posted on social media, many believe that he failed to react despite seeing what was happening in the audience. However, according to a new report from the Houston Chronicle, Live Nation, the promoter behind Astroworld, was aware of the matter and took steps to shut down the show.

The Houston Chronicle says police officials said Live Nation allegedly agreed to end the show shortly after multiple people collapsed around 9:38 PM local time. City officials said the show officially ended at 10:10 PM local time, however, those in the audience said that Travis completed his set and finished at around 10:15 PM. It’s unknown if the call to end the show was communicated to Travis and he chose the ignore it and continue performing.

The report arrived as Kylie Jenner, Travis’ partner, came to his defense after the tragedy. “Travis and I are broken and devastated,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.” She added, “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

Travis and festival organizers behind Astroworld received their first lawsuit over the tragedy on Saturday. An attendee who was hurt at the show is suing for negligence and gross negligence and is seeking at least $1 million in damages.