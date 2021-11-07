On Saturday morning, the music world woke up to the shocking news that eight people had been killed and hundreds had been injured at Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival. The tragic incident is believed to be the result of cramped conditions in the crowd, though an investigation is still underway. Travis issued a response on his social media pages on Saturday, writing, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” Later that day, he shared another message about the matter on his Instagram Story.

#TravisScott speaks on last nights tragic events at the Astroworld Festival. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of those who lost their lives. 🙏 @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/9MeSgEbwAg — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) November 7, 2021

“I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” he said in a video. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families, so we can help assist them through this tough time. My fans really mean the world to me. I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience.”

He added, “Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.” Travis also promised to work with the Houston Police Department to “try to get to the bottom of this.” He also asked those in attendance to contact local authorities with any information, concluding, “I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this happening… Love you all.”