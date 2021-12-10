For the first time since the tragedy at his 2021 Astroworld Festival last month, Travis Scott sat down for an interview to speak about the incident. He spoke with radio show personality Charlamagne Tha God for a 50-minute conversation where he said he’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster” since learning about what took place at last month’s festival. “It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans,” he said. “I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something, and it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

According to TMZ, hours after this interview was shared, an attorney that represents the family of one of the Astroworld victims spoke out and criticized Travis Scott’s sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God. “Axel Acosta and the many others killed or injured are the victims,” Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the family of 21-year-old Alexa Acosta, said. “Travis Scott, his entourage, handlers, promoters, managers, hangers on and everyone else who enable him are the problem. Everything that Travis Scott has done or said since ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at his concert has been lawyer-driven and calculated to shift blame from him to someone else.”

Buzbee also said that he doesn’t believe that Travis could not see the chaos that was occurring in the Astroworld crowd. “He now says he had an earpiece in, and was not told what was going on in the crowd,” Buzbee said. “Did he have an earpiece in his eye? Why did he purposely ignore the death and mayhem occurring literally feet from him?”

Travis’ interview and Buzbee’s come after 1,500 additional lawsuits from Astroworld victims were filed, bringing the total number of court cases for the tragedy to nearly 3,000.

(Via TMZ)