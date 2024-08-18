During a panel chat (view here ), Travis Scott hinted that his mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, would be uploaded to streaming services soon. Now, the official re-release date has been shared. Continue below for all details.

Travis Scott’s appearance at Fanatic Fest NYC yesterday (August 17) was full of surprises. The “ My Eyes ” rapper announced as wrestling legend Rey Mysterio’s tag team partner . But, he also treated attendees to an impromptu performance. Scott’s surprises didn’t stop there.

When Will Travis Scott’s Mixtape Days Before Rodeo Drop On Streaming?

Today (August 18), Travis Scott took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to announce that his mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, would be re-released everywhere on August 23. The post (viewable here) featured archival video footage of Scott and his collaborators in the studio working on the fan-revered body of work.

At caption of the upload pointed followers to Scott’s official website for more information. Over on the webpage, it outlined that in addition to the mixtape being accessible on streaming services, Scott is offering a special red vinyl pressing of Days Before Rodeo, which is rumored to include additional tracks. Find more information here.

With the project celebrating its tenth anniversary on August 18, fans couldn’t be happier.

