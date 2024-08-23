The blog era of hip-hop has been revered as a pivotal moment in time for the genre (at least for millennials). But the tail end of that time period gifted the culture some monumental mixtapes, including Travis Scott’s Days Before Rodeo.

In honor of the body of work’s tenth anniversary, at Fanatic Fest NYC, Scott announced that it would be re-released onto streaming services. Well, today (August 23), he delivered on his promise.

But that wasn’t the only oldie the “Fe!n” rapper treated fans to. On the deluxe version (exclusively available on Scott’s personal website here), purchasers were gifted several bonus track, the most notable being “Yeah Yeah” featuring Young Thug.

True Travis Scott fans are very well acquainted with the song. Similar to Kanye West (Ye) and Ty Dolla Sign’s record “New Body” formerly featuring Nicki Minaj, a rough version of “Yeah Yeah” was leaked and continues to float around online. Although “Yeah Yeah” isn’t available on streaming (yet), Days Before Rodeo (Deluxe) owners now have the finished track in the collection.

According to NFR Podcast, yesterday (August 22) during the Days Before Rodeo anniversary concert held at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Scott performed the track for the among others to lock in the nostalgic moment.

Listen to “Yeah Yeah” above.