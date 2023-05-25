Travis Scott has been teasing the seemingly imminent arrival of Utopia, his fourth studio album, which, to be fair, he’s been teasing in one way or another since early 2022. But earlier this month, he let Houston Astros players listen to the album in the clubhouse at Minute Maid Park before telling Fox 26’s Mark Berman, “It’s on the way now.”

While Scott is locked into music mode now, he already has eyes toward the future.

The rapper was on the cover of Pin-Up Magazine‘s “Body Issue” on Wednesday, May 24, and in the accompanying spread he was asked to share something about himself in accordance with the letters of the alphabet. For “A,” Scott said, “Architecture is my true passion. I plan to apply to the architecture program at Harvard GSD [Graduate School Of Design] when I’m done with music, which won’t be for a while. It would be dope to do both at the same time.”

Scott also noted that he likes cars and has “a very rare collection” and said “drawing, and visual art in general” were his “main inspirations” when writing music. Architecture isn’t his only true passion, as he used to same phrasing for graphic design. He also identified the person who has artistically influenced him the most.

“Making an impact is fun. But sometimes people also flip the question on you in weird ways,” he said. “There are people who don’t understand why you’re influential, and it can become an issue. The person who had the greatest impact on me and my taste level was Virgil [Abloh]. He was a true inspiration.”

