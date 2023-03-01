Travis Scott is holding true to is word of throwing support behind his Catus Jack label artist. The rapper made a surprise appearance during signee Don Toliver’s Love Sick album release concert last night (February 28) at Irving Plaza in New York City. Despite only dropping the project on February 24th, the musician wasted no time in quickly following up with a deluxe edition.

Although Scott isn’t listed as a guest feature on the standard album (which spawned singles “Private Landing” and “Leave The Club“), the pair do lock in a collaboration on “Embarrassed,” which is featured on the deluxe album. The crowd erupted after Scott took the stage to perform their joint song.

🎥 | Travis Scott e Don Toliver cantaram ontem pela primeira vez ao vivo a nova música 'Embarrassed' na IRVING PLAZA em Nova York. pic.twitter.com/Lsn6fqHtg7 — Travis Scott Brasil (@PortalTravisBRA) March 1, 2023

Unfortunately, the fun ended after the show as reports have come out that Scott was arrested for allegedly assaulting a sound engineer of New York City nightclub Nebula and causing roughly $12k in equipment damages.

This isn’t Toliver’s last concert is slated to join Future’s One Big Party Tour later this month.

View the full tour schedule below.

03/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/12 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/17 — Fort, Lauderdale @ FLA Live Arena

03/19 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

03/25 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/26 — Milwaukee, WI @Fiserv Forum

04/01 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

04/07 — Kansas City, MO@ T-Mobile Center

04/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.