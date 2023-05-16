Travis Scott fans are in luck. The rapper’s fourth studio album Utopia is ready to be released, or so Scott says. In February, in a clip posted to social media, the producer told fans that although he couldn’t wait for the project to be released. However, he wouldn’t drop it until a few artists signed to his Cactus Jack label, including Don Toliver, were taken care of first.

Staying true to his promise, Travis Scott is preparing to share the project with the world. During his scheduled appearance at the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park, he allowed the players to be the first to preview it before its public release.

When asked how he felt to be onsite in his hometown with new music on the horizon, Scott told Mark Berman, Fox 26’s sports director, “Man, you know, fresh from Utopia. Nah, mean? Live from the Utopia. It’s on the way now, Mark.”

Continuing, “I had to come down and play Utopia for the boys in the locker room. I had to get them right for the game. Finished and mastered, Mark. You know how we do, Mark. from the clubhouse to the stu.”

Travis Scott (@trvisXX) at Minute Maid Park pic.twitter.com/qmqcw08WfI — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 15, 2023

Travis Scott has shared no further information about the project. Instead, telling fans to keep a lookout for what’s to come.

