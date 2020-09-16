Travis Scott — one of the most popular rappers — and McDonald’s — one of the most popular restaurants — are in the midst of a collaborative promotion, and it’s going very well. In fact, McDonald’s is having a hard time keeping the Travis Scott Meal in stock. It’s so much of an issue that restaurants are running out of ingredients, and the company has deemed it necessary to change how customers have to order the meal.

USA Today obtained a memo “sent to employees, owners, and operators across the country,” and it notes that the promotion will continue as originally planned (through October 4), but beginning on September 22, the $6 meal will only be available to order through the McDonald’s app.

The memo reads in part, “We’ve created a program that’s so compelling to our customers that it’s stretching our world-class supply chain; and if demand continues at these levels, more restaurants will break supply.” In a statement provided to the publication, McDonald’s, confirming the details outlined in the memo, added, “In fact, it’s been so lit, some of our restaurants have temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal. We’re working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible.”

The document also notes how creatively customers have been ordering the meal. Apart from saying that Cactus Jack “sent them,” as promotional materials have suggested, customers have also said things like, “It’s lit, Sicko Mode,” “The Fornite guy burger,” and, “You know why I am here,” oftentimes while they are playing Scott’s music.

McDonald’s also noted that “more surprises from Cactus Jack coming soon,” but it remains to be seen how they’ll top the giant McNugget pillow.