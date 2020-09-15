Travis Scott Wants To Be More Active In Black Lives Matter Protests

Travis Scott has always encouraged his fans to rage, but it looks like he wants to channel that energy in a new direction. In The Face magazine’s new profile of the Houston rapper, he acknowledges that “we got a voice to try to make change,” although he admits he might not quite know how. To that end, he says, “We want to try to make sure they understand that I’m a tool. Allow me to help in any way. Let me know where we got to go show up. It’s a big picture. It’s like a lot of groundwork we got to do.”

He continues, “You’re trying to get to a point where people are finally seeing the oppression that’s been happening and overlooked, and that we, as a culture, have been fighting through every day. I mean, look how many leaders we have in the Black community.” He says he wants to eventually be one, but first he needs a direction.

Whenever Travis does step into the mantle of leader of the people, his outsized influence may be a huge driver for social change. After all, his collabrative merch with McDonald’s has sold out within days, despite consisting of some of the weirdest items around. That’s a big platform and maybe, like Cardi B, he’ll find ways to utilize it to encourage people to push for progress.

