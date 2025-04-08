In addition to being hip-hop’s top pitchman, it turns out Travis Scott is a bit of a cinephile. In a new interview with Complex, the Houston rapper-producer talks up his love for one actor in particular, including making a surprisingly accurate prediction about this year’s Academy Awards.

When asked about celebrities who are fans of his music, Travis revealed a bond with Adrien Brody. “That’s my dog,” he gushed. “Did you watch The Brutalist? That movie is hard as f*ck. I hope he wins Best Actor.”

Maybe we should be asking Travis for his picks on every future awards competition because Brody was indeed this year’s winner of the Oscar award for Best Actor for his work in The Brutalist.

Travis also revealed Brody’s own talent for making music. “He makes music, too,” he enthused. “He’s like, ‘You know, I make beats and shit.’… I’m like, ‘You got to send me some beats!’ So we chopped it up. Man, that f*cked me up. That’s crazy. I get sh*t like that all the time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Travis teased a tour, new music from his Cactus Jack label, and bringing his debut mixtape, Owl Pharaoh, to streaming services sometime in the future.