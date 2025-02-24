Rapper bobbleheads are kind of a theme today. “If I had two nickels, etc.,” but it is pretty funny that two different teams in different sports are in the headlines today for more-or-less the same reason. While the Detroit Pistons are hosting their Big Sean Day in March, the Houston Astros invited their lucky charm, Travis Scott, to throw out the first pitch at their spring training opener at CACTI Park against the Washington Nationals, in a ritual that is becoming kind of a tradition.

2,000 fans who attended went home with bobbleheads of the rapper decked out in a baseball uniform emblazoned with the name of his hard seltzer brand (which also has the naming rights for the Astros’ training facility). Here’s a pic; it’s kind of adorable:

Brands have clearly jumped back on the Cactus Jack bandwagon after his falling out over the Astroworld Festival tragedy in 2021. He bounced back in 2023 with the release of his album Utopia, hitting the ground running and refusing to slow down throughout 2024, which saw him re-release his fan-favorite mixtape Days Before Rodeo and tour the globe. He carried all of that momentum and goodwill in to 2025, beginning the year by debuting his new single “4×4” at the College Football Championship and appearing on new projects from The Weeknd and SZA (he says he’s also plotting collaborations with Khruangbin, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift). The last time he dropped an album, the Astros won the World Series; it looks like both Houston institutions are going big this season.