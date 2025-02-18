Over the weekend, Travis Scott gathered his famous friend for his third annual Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic game. Unfortunately, for the “4X4” rapper that wasn’t the only thing his name would be tied to.

According to TMZ, Travis Scott has been named in a new lawsuit. Today (February 17), the outlet claimed that a fan, Omar Muhanna, accused Travis Scott’s security guard of “violently assaulting him” in legal documents.

In the paperwork, Muhanna said on August 17, 2024, he was near a New York City venue Scott was scheduled to perform at. During that time, he had a run-in with one member of Scott’s protection detail. Although the name of this location was not revealed within the filing, Scott did attend Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at the Javits Center around that time.

Muhanna accused Scott’s team of having “violent physical contact” with him without cause. As a result of the security guard’s alleged assault, Muhanna was left with “serious and permanent injuries.”

In a statement to TMZ, Travis Scott’s representative referred to the lawsuit as “bogus” and “frivolous.” The rep also claimed that Scott could not have been present for any alleged assault as he was dining at a local restaurant during the supposed incident.

The spokesperson closed by saying Scott should not be held responsible for the alleged claims as he didn’t do “anything wrong here other than hiring a security company.” According to the insider, the security guard was not Scott’s personal protection rather an employee of the firm.

Omar Muhanna is reportedly suing Travis Scott in civil court on behalf of his security guard for assault and battery.