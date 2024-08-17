Apparently, Chappell Roan has some stiff musician turned lucha libre competition. Today (August 17), Travis Scott was announced as wrestling legend Rey Mysterio‘s tag team partner at Fanatic Fest NYC.

At the Javits Center, Mysterio made the former announcement as promised days before online. “Are you guys ready for me to introduce my latest tag team partner,” he asks the crowd. “Are you ready? Alright. This man has shaped the landscape for hip-hop. He is an icon. He is also on sicko mode.”

“He is a rapper, producer, songwriter, and Grammy nominated,” he added. “Let’s give it up for the highest in the room, my newest tag team partner, Travis Scott.”

In the video, shared by WWE, Scott quickly got into character dressed in a customized mask as his track, “Fe!n” played in the back.

Now, fans are hoping he pulls out the victory to complete the arch.

This news is part of the WWE’s continued incorporation of rappers into their ranks. Global superstars such as Snoop Dogg and Bad Bunny have hit the ring on behalf of the organization. Even Meek Mill was featured in WrestleMania XL’s promotional videos.

Fanatics Fest NYC will run until August 18. Find more information here.