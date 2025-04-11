Sheck Wes returns with a woozy new single, “ILMB,” featuring his boss at the Cactus Jack label, Travis Scott. Travis had previously hinted that he would soon be releasing new music from the collective (including Sheck Wes), but the turnaround is pretty impressive.

Unlike Sheck’s signature track “Mo Bamba,” “ILMB” is a lower tempo, hypnotic ode to, well, his “b*tch,” whom he repeatedly declares his love for. In the lofi video for the track, both Sheck and Travis spend time with their respective ladies, but that doesn’t stop them from enjoying the strip club life.

Over the past few years since dropping “Mo Bamba,” Sheck has laid low, periodically popping up for feature appearances with Dreamville’s JID (on “Stick” with J. Cole and Lyrical Lemonade’s “Fly Away,” which also featured Ski Mask The Slump God). Instead of music, it seemed his focus was on pursuing the same sort of hoop career that made Mo Bamba a household name a few years ago. While he had a decent run overseas, and earned the respect of his rapper-baller peers, it looks like he’s decided to keep the main thing the main thing, returning to the creative pursuits that first made him a star.

You can watch Sheck’s “ILMB” video above.