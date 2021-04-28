Back in January, the sports world watched the Kansas City Chiefs make their way to a second consecutive Super Bowl after beating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. It was during this game that Trey Songz was arrested for fighting with a police officer. The incident was captured on video, which quickly made its rounds on social media. Months later, Kansas’ Jackson County prosector’s office revealed that they will not press charges against the singer for the fight.

According to Billboard, Mike Mansur, a spokesperson for the prosector’s office, said there was “insufficient evidence” to bring charges against Trey. The fight led to Trey spending a night in jail after a statement from police said attendees at the game complained about a man who was not following COVID-19 protocols and other rules, including being disruptive, intoxicated, or using obscene language. It later says that the individual punched and placed an officer in a headlock when he was asked to leave, and while the statement did not identify the man as Trey, both parties delivered a punch and a headlock.

That claim goes against a witness’ account that was shared with TMZ after his arrest. They told the publication that the fight began when fans heckled Trey and he told them to stop. It was here that an officer approached and, without warning, grabbed him which caused the singer to fight back.

