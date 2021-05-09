Trey Songz Is Reportedly Accused Of Hitting A Woman With His Car

The legal troubles are mounting for Trey Songz. According to TMZ, the singer was recently accused of striking a woman with his car earlier this month. The publication says Trey and the unnamed woman got into an argument on May 6 while they were in each other’s cars.

A police report that was filed afterward alleges the singer hit the woman’s car as she stepped out of her vehicle to confront him, and when he sped off from the scene, his vehicle also struck her hand in the process. The woman eventually called the police, but by the time they arrived, Songz had already fled the scene. The woman reportedly suffered injuries to her hand but refused medical attention. Police are calling the incident a hit-and-run and a representative for the singer has denied the allegations.

This is the latest in a string of accusations against Trey Songz. A little over a week ago, the singer was sued for punching a bartender at a Hollywood concert. In that matter, Songz allegedly jumped on the venue’s bar to sit during the show. He was then asked to get off the bar — a request which he ignored — and when a male bartender approached him to get his attention, the singer reportedly punched him in the head. He then looked at the other bartenders at the bar and went back to watching the concert. The bartender is seeking unspecified damages, citing physical and psychological injury.

Trey was also involved in a fighting a police officer during an NFL game, an altercation that, fortunately for him, resulted in no charges.

Trey Songz is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.