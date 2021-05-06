While Back Home, his most recent full-length album, was a big deal for Trey Songz last year, the rest of his 2020 was filled with controversies. Unfortunately the same goes this year. According to TMZ, the singer was sued by a bartender he allegedly punched during a Hollywood concert. The incident occurred at the Hollywood Palladium back on May 9, 2019, during a show for another artist — reportedly Cardi B — that he was in the audience for. In the lawsuit, the bartender is seeking unspecified damages, citing physical and psychological injury.

The bartender’s lawyer says that during the concert Trey jumped on the bar in order to sit on it. Trey was then asked to get off the bar, but he allegedly ignored the request. Then the bartender reached out to him in order to once again get his attention, but Trey turned around and punched him in the head, looked at the other bartenders at the bar, and went back to watching the concert.

Last week, it was reported that Trey would not face charges for fighting a police officer at an NFL game earlier this year. In that incident, he punched the officer in the head and placed him in a headlock during the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Trey Songz is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.