Trippie Redd and Don Toliver have joined forces on their new song, “Ain’t Safe.” A glimpse of Redd’s official return to come, the catchy production compliments each of the rapper’s verses, as they note that “you know, this life risky.” In an early snippet teased on social media, they still find time to indulge in the glamorous party life, with lines like “Cartier ice, the face, Pourin’ the four, they drank.” By the song’s outro instrumental, it feels reminiscent of floating through space.

Redd’s 2017 debut mixtape, A Love Letter To You, placed the rapper on the map — and he’s been on the way up ever since. Over time, Redd has released numbered versions of the same mixtape’s title, with 2020’s A Love Letter To You 4 being the most recent… for now at least.

He supported Machine Gun Kelly on the Mainstream Sellout tour, played Rolling Loud Miami, and released a handful of strong singles earlier this year, including “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder.” Redd was recently also listed on HITS’ Top 100 Most Streamed Artists Of 2022, following Megan Thee Stallion, per a press release.

Along with the early preview of “Ain’t Safe” for fans, Redd seemed to tease what his next project is. “Go pre save now link in bio 5 next,” he captioned the Instagram announcement for the song. It appears to allude to the eventual drop of A Love Letter To You 5.

Check out Trippie Redd and Don Toliver’s “Ain’t Safe” above.