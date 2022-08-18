In September, Kid Cudi’s ambitious new album project, Entergalactic, is coming out alongside its animated series component. Naturally, that also means a tour, which Cudi announced earlier this summer and kicked off this week in Vancouver. The To The Moon World Tour will see him traverse the United States before hopping the pond for dates in Japan, Denmark, The Netherlands, The United Kingdom, Belgium, France, and Italy.

pic.twitter.com/tWQgBBPYIw — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KiDCuDi) June 28, 2022

Of course, he’ll be bringing along some friends to support him on the tour, including Denzel Curry, 070 Shake, and YSL rapper Strick. Meanwhile, burgeoning Houston star Don Toliver, who was previously billed to appear as well, was forced to drop out due to logistical issues. He explained his absence in his own statement on Twitter writing, “Unfortunately due to production/logistical issues I am no longer able to appear on the `To the Moon’ tour with Kid Cudi. My top priority is creating an experience that my fans deserve. We tried every possible option but ultimately there was no solution.”

The remaining openers should be able to put on a worthwhile show of their own. Denzel Curry is fresh off the release of his new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, and has been on a tour of his own to warm up ahead of supporting Kid Cudi’s early dates. 070 Shake’s new album is called You Can’t Kill Me and she’ll be picking up where Denzel leaves off. Strick, who just dropped his mixtape, The Machine Vol. 3, will carry the torch for YSL through all of the US dates except Cudi’s hometown performance in Cleveland at his Moon Man’s Landing Festival.

Check out the tour dates below. You can get tickets and more info here.

08/16 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena *$#

08/18 — Portland, OR @ Veters Memorial Coliseum *$#

08/19 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *$#

08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *$#

08/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *$#

08/24 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *$#

08/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *$%

08/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *$%

08/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *$%

08/31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *$%

09/01 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *$%

09/04 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena *$#%

09/06 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *$%

09/08 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *$%

09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *$%

09/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *$%

09/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *$%

09/14 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena *$%

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *$%

09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ West Bank of the Flats (Moon Man’s Landing Festival)

10/07 — Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu Pit

11/12 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

11/13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

11/15 — London, England @ The O2

11/17 — Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12

11/20 — Paris, France @ Zénith Paris

11/22 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

* with Don Toliver

$ with Strick

# with Denzel Curry

% with 070 Shake