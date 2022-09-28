NPR is continuing to highlight rising Latin acts with the El Tiny spin-off of the Tiny Desk series. Argentine rapper Trueno is the latest artist to perform his hits in a stripped-down performance that was released yesterday (September 27).

NPR brought back the El Tiny spin-off of Tiny Desk for Latinx Heritage Month. Omar Apollo was the first artist to kick off the series on September 15 with his performance that helped his hit “Evergreen” break into the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Mexican singer Girl Ultra followed his lead and now Trueno is proudly representing Argentina on El Tiny.

This past year, Trueno has become a revelation in the Latin rap scene. Back in May, he made global headlines when the Gorillaz brought him out a special guest during the band’s Quilmes Rock set in Argentina. Trueno performed a freestyle rap in Spanish over the Gorillaz classic “Clint Eastwood.” Later that month, he released his breakthrough album Bien O Mal.

Trueno’s El Tiny performance was filmed at a conventillo, Argentina’s influential co-opt-like communities. He opened his set with “Dance Crip,” his ode to hip-hop’s roots that interpolated “Rapper’s Delight” by Sugarhill Gang. From his Bien O Mal album, Trueno also performed the title track and “Tierra Zanta.” The most powerful moment of his set was his performance of “Argentina,” his rap anthem for his country where he shouted out each one of its provinces.

Back in July, Trueno received support from J Balvin when they released the collaboration “Un Paso.” Trueno is nominated for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song for “Dance Crip” at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards.