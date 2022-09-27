Omar Apollo
Zamar Velez
Pop

Omar Apollo Reacts To His ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Debut: ‘Y’all Got Me Bricked Up’

by: Twitter

2022 has been a breakthrough year for Omar Apollo: The Mexican-American singer is appearing for the first time on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week with his song “Evergreen.”

Billboard refreshed its weekly Hot 100 chart today (September 27) and Apollo’s name is on there for the first time ever. He debuted at No. 62 with the sensual cut “Evergreen” from his debut album Ivory. In the past week, the song was streamed 7.4 million times in the US, which resulted in a 70 percent uptick compared to the week prior. “Evergreen” also debuted at No. 35 on Streaming Songs chart.

Billboard attributed Apollo’s rise in streams for “Evergreen” to his NPR Tiny Desk concert that was released last week. As part of Latinx Heritage Month, he kicked off the El Tiny series. In NPR’s studios, he performed “Evergreen” and other songs from Ivory like “En El Olvido” and “Endlessly.” “Evergreen” has also been used in over 300,000 videos on TikTok.

Over on Twitter, Apollo reacted to the news of his first Hot 100 debut. With celebration and crying emojis, he first wrote, “What is happening.” He later tweeted, “My first hot 100 entry b*tch wow.” Apollo wrote soon after that the his fans had him feeling “bricked up” over the song’s success.

Next month Apollo will heading out on his Prototype Tour. The tour kicks off in San Diego, California in October and later wraps up in Toronto, Ontario in November.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

