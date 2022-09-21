Following Omar Apollo, Girl Ultra is the latest artist to take over NPR’s Tiny Desk series. In the intimate performance that was released today (September 21), the Mexican singer-songwriter sang hits like “DameLove” and “Punk.”

To celebrate Latinx Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15), NPR brought back the El Tiny series, which will feature Latin artists performing in the Tiny Desk studio. Apollo kicked off the series last week. Representing Mexico, Girl Ultra was next in line to bring her alternative edge to the studio.

Mariana de Miguel, who goes by her stage name Girl Ultra, is one of the artists leading the Latin R&B movement. She established herself as a force in the emerging genre with her breakthrough album, 2019’s Nuevos Aires. In her latest EP, El Sur, Girl Ultra expanded her sonic palette with elements of rock and house music in the mix. The EP’s title is a nod to south of Mexico City where she embraced these new sonic influences.

Girl Ultra is a revelation in her El Tiny desk performance. The four-song set spans her career, from the twinkling R&B of “Bombay” to the aptly-titled “Punk,” where she pulled out her guitar to rock out with her band. Girl Ultra also performed a stripped-down version of “DameLove,” her haunting collaboration with Mexican-American singer Cuco. For her grand finale, she flipped her R&B ballad “Ella Tú y Yo” into one of the set’s electrifying moments.

Tokischa, Carla Morrison, Jessie Reyez, and Trueno will be the next Latin artists to be featured in the El Tiny series.

Watch Girl Ultra’s Tiny Desk above.