It’s been nearly three years since Tyga released an album to the world with his last effort being 2019’s Legendary. The project served as a comeback for him as he earned him an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Taste,” which marked his first appearance on the chart since 2015. Doja Cat, on the other hand, is less than a year removed from his third album Planet Her which peaked at No. 2 on the albums chart and earned her several Grammy nominations for the 2022 award show. With that being said, Tyga and Doja brought their magic together for a second time with their latest collaboration.

Tyga and Doja join forces for their new single, “Freaky Deaky.” The track is the duo’s second song together after Tyga joined Doja for a remix of her hit song “Juicy” in 2019. The track appeared on Doja’s second album Hot Pink which also houses her sole No. 1 song “Say So” and her viral record “Streets.”

The collaboration arrives after Doja dropped an intergalactic video for “Get Into It (Yuh)” and shared a cover of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin.” Last summer, Tyga dropped a video for “Mrs. Bubblegum,” however, he did land in legal trouble afterward as he was later arrested on felony domestic violence charges.

You can listen to “Freaky Deaky” in the video above.