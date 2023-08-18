Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is returning this year after taking a few years off and, of course, in typical Tyler The Creator fashion, the rollout for the festival is going big. After making the announcement of its return to Dodger Stadium on November 11-12 in Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “The Hillbillies” video, the festival is revealing its lineup via a Twitch livestream on the Camp Flog Gnaw website. Painters are putting a mural of the flyer on the side of Tyler’s Golf store on Fairfax in Los Angeles.

It was speculated that Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar would be the headliners, and that proved to be true! The newly-revealed lineup confirmed that The Hillbillies (aka Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem), SZA, and Tyler The Creator will headline this year’s showcase.

Announcing the headliners via a livestream could be Tyler’s way to make up for the misstep of 2019, when he tried to surprise fans with a Drake appearance, but they wound up booing him instead as they hoped for a set from the notoriously mysterious Frank Ocean (who has ties to Tyler through their early work as members of Odd Future).

Further down the lineup, more names are being revealed as a large mural is being painted live; we’ll continue to update as we learn who else is going to be included in this year’s festival. In the past, the carnival has included such big names as ASAP Rocky, HER, Jaden, Juice WRLD, Kid Cudi, Lana Del Rey, Lauryn Hill, Mac Miller, Migos, Post Malone, Solange, SZA, Vince Staples, and more — many before their superstardom — so expect to see at least a few stars of the future.

Names revealed so far include: AG Club, Baby Rose, BADBADNOTGOOD, Balming Tiger, Beabadoobee, Clipse, Cuco, d4vd, Daisy World, Dominic Fike, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, Fana Hues, Fuerza Regida, Ice Spice, Kali Uchis, Kevin Abstract, Khamari, Left Brain, Lil Yachty, Liv.e, Maxo, Maxo Kream (Lol), Mike G, Paris Texas, PinkPantheress, Ravyn Lenae, Redveil, Rex Orange County, Spinall, Syd, SZA, Teezo Touchdown, The Hillbillies (aka Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem), Toro Y Moi, Tyler The Creator (of course), and Willow.