Tyler The Creator won the 2020 Best Rap Album Grammy for his album, Igor and became the first artist of the night to get played off the stage when his speech ran long, thanking his team for putting up with his hyperactivity and praising Pharrell Williams for offering him the comfort of an eclectic role model who didn’t fit the mold. The win is Tyler’s first win in the category.

The five nominated albums were 21 Savage’s personal I Am > I Was, Dreamville’s collaborative Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Meek Mill’s fiery Championships, and YBN Cordae’s contemplative The Lost Boy. Tyler The Creator and Dreamville’s J. Cole were the only two artists previously nominated for Best Rap Album — Tyler for Flower Boy in 2017 and Cole for 2014 Forest Hills Drive in 2014. 21 Savage was nominated for Record Of The Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance last year for “Rockstar,” the Post Malone song on which he provided a guest verse. Meek Mill and YBN Cordae have never been nominated for any Grammy Awards, with Cordae releasing his debut album this year. 21 Savage and J. Cole have already won a joint award for Best Rap Song with “A Lot,” the East Of Underground-sampling hit, which gave both their first-ever Grammy wins.

Watch Tyler’s acceptance speech above and check out the full list of Grammy winners here.

