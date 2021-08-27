For those of you who might have been unaware, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem are cousins, and while it wasn’t exactly a promoted fact between the two rappers, the duo made it clear with the announcement of their first collaboration. They announced a new single, “Family Ties” earlier this week, and as promised, the track has arrived and it comes with a brand new visual laced with a cameo from Normani. The video is quite the chaotic effort as it features everything from a shootout, Kendrick Lamar passionately dancing, and fairly good amount of twerking.

The track is the latest single from Baby Keem’s upcoming album, The Melodic Blue. The Vegas-bred act announced the title for the project earlier this year and it’s a full-length release that will include previously-released singles “No Sense,” “Durag Activity” with Travis Scott, and “Hooligan.” Hopefully, Keem’s collaboration with Kendrick signals that The Melodic Blue is closer to arrival than some may expect.

“Family Ties” also marks the first musical release of any kind for Kendrick Lamar in 2021. The track hopefully makes a return for the Good Kid, M.a.a.d City, but there is an end of sorts for him in the near future. Last week, Lamar announced that his upcoming fifth album would be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment, a label he’s called him since 2005. “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote in a letter to fans. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

You can press play on the video above to hear