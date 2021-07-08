Tyler The Creator has a new video for Call Me If You Get Lost single “Lemonhead.” Clocking in at about a minute and a half, the brief clip shows Tyler pantomiming playing a tuba (next to an actual tuba player wearing a sailor get-up), driving a speedboat boat through fields (kind of brings to mind images of Luke Skywalker riding his Landspeeder through Tatooine, if you will indulge me for a second), and ultimately wheeling off into the sunset via penny-farthing. As one does!

This is the latest visual offering from Tyler’s sixth studio album. Prior to this, he released the video for the song “Corso” the day after appearing at the 2021 BET Awards to perform “Lumberjack.” Call Me If You Get Lost, which the rapper released last month, became his second consecutive chart-topping album after it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In his review, Uproxx’s Aaron Williams called Call Me If You Get Lost a “top-level rap album,” writing, “On Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler is most like himself, free of the artifice that he no longer feels the need to hide behind — and free to finally let his nuts hang, so to speak.”

Watch the video for “Lemonhead” above.

Call Me If You Get Lost is out now via Columbia. Get it here.