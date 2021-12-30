In a recent interview, Tyler The Creator spoke about the Myspace origins of his stage name and noted, “It’s really dumb, but it stuck with me, so it just works. But my full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps just looks really cool. So you might see more of that. I don’t know, I’m getting older and I think when people get older they start to realize sh*t, you just start changing.”

That quote made the rounds recently, with some interpreting it to mean that Tyler is thinking about changing his stage name. Now, Tyler has caught wind of that angle and has taken to Twitter to refute it.

Last night, he tweeted, “I NEVER SAID I WAS CHANGING MY NAME, ARE YOU STUPID? YES.” He quickly added, “WILL EMBRACE MY LAST NAME MORE, LESS WOLF HALEY, NEVER SAID I WAS GONNA CHANGE MY STAGE NAME, WHAT YO EARS ON BRO?”

I NEVER SAID I WAS CHANGING MY NAME, ARE YOU STUPID? YES — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 30, 2021

WILL EMBRACE MY LAST NAME MORE, LESS WOLF HALEY, NEVER SAID I WAS GONNA CHANGE MY STAGE NAME, WHAT YO EARS ON BRO? — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 30, 2021

Somebody asked what Tyler was talking about and he responded, “INTERVIEWER ASKED ABOUT MY STAGE NAME, I EXPLAINED HOW I GOT IT, I JOKED ABOUT IT BEING DUMB BUT KEPT IT. TALKED ABOUT MY AFRICAN LAST NAME HOW I WANT TO EMBRACE IT NOW THAT IM OLDER AND HAVE A NEW VIEW ON IT. SITES SAYS IM CHANGING IT. FALSE. FROM THE SOURCE IN CASE U BELIEVED.”

INTERVIEWER ASKED ABOUT MY STAGE NAME, I EXPLAINED HOW I GOT IT, I JOKED ABOUT IT BEING DUMB BUT KEPT IT. TALKED ABOUT MY AFRICAN LAST NAME HOW I WANT TO EMBRACE IT NOW THAT IM OLDER AND HAVE A NEW VIEW ON IT. SITES SAYS IM CHANGING IT. FALSE. FROM THE SOURCE IN CASE U BELIEVED https://t.co/5AUTXZhg5P — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 30, 2021

In a couple other tweets, he concluded, “ALL CAPS MAKES YOU THINK THE PERSON IS MAD OR SOMETHING HA, WILD IT GIVES OFF THAT EMOTION JUST BEING UPPERCASE. BUT YEAH NAH.”

ALL CAPS MAKES YOU THINK THE PERSON IS MAD OR SOMETHING HA, WILD IT GIVES OFF THAT EMOTION JUST BEING UPPERCASE — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 30, 2021