Tyler The Creator is riding high at the moment. He just won his second Grammy award thanks to a win in the Best Rap Album category for his sixth album Call Me If You Get Lost. It makes for his second Best Rap Album win following his 2020 crown for Igor. Tyler was not in attendance at the Grammys as he’s currently on tour with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown in support of his sixth album. However, that didn’t stop him from showing his appreciation to fans and once again throwing shade at DJ Khaled after learning about the win.

@tylerthecreator 2nd grammy speech in Portland, OR. Broooo… this mf left me inspired affff tonight. Imagine how he’s makin these lil high schoolers feel🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/a3OU7Xlf4V — SHADØ (@____shado) April 5, 2022

At his latest tour stop in Portland, Oregon, Tyler took a moment to celebrate Call Me If You Get Lost and explain the true meaning behind the album’s title. “And when I say Call Me If You Get Lost, I don’t mean when you don’t know what to do,” Tyler said. “I mean when you call me, I want you to be telling me the sh*t that you on, the sh*t that you doing, you out in the world getting lost doing your sh*t. I don’t want n****s calling me like, ‘Oh, I’m sad, I don’t know’ — no, f*ck that.”

He continued, “Call me and let me know that you on your sh*t ’cause I’m on my sh*t, and maybe we can get on that flight and meet up and see what the f*ck we on. That’s what I meant by that.”

Elsewhere, Tyler spoke about how Q-Tip’s 1999 album Amplified impacted him. “[Q-Tip] was the weird backpack n**** that put this album out where he was like, ‘Hey y’all, don’t get it twisted, I’m f*cking whoever, I’m driving whatever, I’m doing whatever,’” Tyler said. “And without that album, Call Me If You Get Lost wouldn’t exist, so thank you Q-Tip for setting the blueprint.”

You can hear Tyler’s speech in the video above.