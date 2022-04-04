Tyler The Creator is now a two-time Grammy Award winner for Best Rap Album after picking up his second award prior to this year’s ceremony for his 2021 album, Call Me If You Get Lost (and this time it was an actual… y’know… rap album). While he wasn’t at the ceremony to accept the award in person — due to the fact that he’s currently on the way to Portland, Oregon for his next Call Me If You Get Lost Tour stop — he did check in with fans to celebrate via Instagram Live. He also took the opportunity to once again troll his old rival DJ Khaled, flexing on him once again with both the Grammy win and the sold-out status of his current arena tour.

“First off, I’m hyped,” Tyler said. “Thank you to [Call Me If You Get Lost producer] DJ Drama. You are f*cking so important to rap music… Thank you to all of my friends for being my cheerleaders. Thank you to my whole team, the whole squad… and [thank you to DJ Khaled]. I know you’re seething and angry and [saying], ‘Ugh, no one listens to that album!’ These arena tours that are selling out say different, and if you put that much energy into something, maybe everyone will be proud of you too.”

Of course, the issue between the two stems from the shared release week of their albums in 2019. A rant that DJ Khaled gave on Snapchat defending his album from Twitter trolls was interpreted as a slanted attack on Tyler’s album Igor, prompting Tyler’s ongoing petty. With this win, it looks like he’s now up 4-0 on his rival, even if their rivalry is pretty one-sided. Lil Nas X may be the current reigning rap troll, but Tyler set the standard, and clearly, he hasn’t lost his touch.