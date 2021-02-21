Tyler The Creator’s has been quiet since he took home a Grammy award for Best Rap Album last year. It’s not clear when he’ll release new music, though the rapper did land a pretty sweet gig with Coca-Cola recently. The beverage company shared an ad on Sunday that featured music by Tyler himself, in which a number of people are shown cracking open a bottle of Coca-Cola to drink. The first sip from the bottle causes them to dance uncontrollably and flaunt their moves in various locations, including a corner store and a soccer game.

Tyler took to Twitter to share the news. “Drums are f*cking hard the low end is shaking,” he wrote. He added, “Thats me playing the flute at the beginning,” revealing that his talents span multiple instruments. In addition to the production, Tyler’s vocals can also be heard in the ad. While the commercial is certainly a great moment for Tyler, he wasn’t all for it at first.

I PROVIDED COCA-COLA WITH ALL THE SOUNDS FOR THIS =) : https://t.co/0AWijLVsay — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2021

drums are fucking hard the low end is shaking — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2021

thats me playing the flute at the beginning 🥴 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2021

mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fucking ran with it. commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2021

You can watch the Coca-Cola ad above.