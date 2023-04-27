Tyler The Creator is a man with many personas (as seen in his video for the single “Sorry Not Sorry”) to match each of his eras in the game. However, the musician is letting it be known that fans should hold tight to the releases they receive while he’s breathing because that will all come to an end once he transitions to the other side.

While gushing onstage to fans about his latest songs, including those featured on his newest album, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, he shared that he legally took precautions to ensure that his estate could not release a posthumous album when he dies.

“I’m just so excited,” the recording artist gleefully declared. He then went on to say, “Some of these [songs] are so good that I can’t just let it sit on my hard drive because I have in my will that if I die, they can’t put no f*cking posthumous album out.”

The news was met with a roaring cheer from the crowd. “That’s gross. Then they’ll get some random feature from a n***** that I didn’t really f*ck with like that. No,” said Tyler.

This isn’t the first time the entertainer has spoken publicly about his wishes regarding the creative affairs following his death. In a conversation with XXL, Tyler said, “Do not continue anything in my name if I die. You got this on record. If I ever die, I don’t want people to put my music out. The companies are over with. Everything’s done.”

Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.