Tyler The Creator has reportedly purchased a sprawling new home in Bel Air for $13 million. According to Dirt, the property was originally created in the ’70s, before being completely rebuilt from scratch last year. As for statistics, his property has four bedrooms and six bathrooms across 5,000 square feet.

There are also “custom Brazilian wood floors finished in white oak, high ceilings and steel-case windows throughout.” Not to mention, the windows throughout the home give Tyler some serious views of the city and the ocean. And, if the rapper wants to have fun, this place is perfect for it, with a “smart-home system, state-of-the-art movie theater, and step-up cigar lounge,” according to the publication.

He also now has a master bedroom with dual walk-in closets and baths. Additionally, there’s a private backyard with a pool, fire pit, sauna, bar, barbecue, and a four car garage to keep his purchases in. (There is even additional parking for more vehicles if he wants.)

Last December, Tyler had sold his former house for $7 million to a New York couple, which was also located in Bel Air. He had originally purchased it for $7.9, leaving just under a year later.

Check out some photos of Tyler The Creator’s luxurious new house above.