For the past week, Tyler The Creator has been sharing videos from the deluxe edition of his Grammy-winning 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost. For the latest release, though, he takes it back to the original, sharing a jet-setting video for the Lil Wayne-featuring sixth track, “Hot Wind Blows.”

As befits the lofty, luxurious subject matter of the track, the video is constructed of clips from T’s travels, meticulously edited to maintain the continuity of his raps from location to location while also showing off his breezy lifestyle. Tyler and his Odd Future pals visit exotic European locations, where they hike verdant forests and take relaxing yacht rides on glittering lakes. If Tyler’s living his best life, he makes it look even better.

In the run-up to the release of Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, Tyler dropped videos for “Dogtooth,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Wharf Talk,” and “Heaven To Me,” all new songs appearing on the deluxe release that were recorded during the original sessions for the album but ultimately cut for various reasons. And although the release of a video for an original album track would suggest he’s emptied the clip, here’s hoping that he has one more left for “Stuntman,” his long-awaited reunion with Odd Future affiliate Vince Staples.

Watch the “Hot Wind Blows” video above.

Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is out now via Columbia. Get more info here.