Vampire Weekend recently released their lovely new album Father Of The Bride, and now they’re touring in support of it (following a mini-tour of the state of New York). On Friday, the band was at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park in Indianapolis, and they apparently figured that while they were in Indiana, they may as well pay tribute to one of the most iconic shows to ever be set in the state: Parks And Recreation.

goodnight here’s @vampireweekend playing the parks and rec theme in the middle of M79 pic.twitter.com/WBbRsp4xHB — shannon (@heeleeys) June 8, 2019

Early in the set, the band performed “M79,” a highlight from their self-titled debut album, for the first time on this tour. Interestingly, they took a few seconds during the song to cover the Parks And Rec theme as a short interlude. Of course, Ezra Koenig is in a relationship with Parks And Rec star Rashida Jones, which adds another layer of excellence to this very excellent moment.

The group has performed some other covers recently as well. At a London show in March, they performed Paul Simon’s “Late In The Evening.” Also in March, they also covered Post Malone’s “Sunflower,” the bit there being that Vampire Weekend also has a song with the same title.

Watch the brief cover above, and read our review of Father Of The Bride here.