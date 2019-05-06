Getty Image

Around this time last month, Vampire Weekend announced they would be celebrating the release of their new album, Father Of The Bride, with a mini tour of the state of New York, with shows in Buffalo, Kingston, and New York City. The final show, the NYC stop at Webster Hall, was this past weekend, and it was particularly special: The band took over the venue for the day, performing three separate sets, and if all that wasn’t enough, there was also free pizza and bagels.

The second set of the day featured the band playing all of the new album, which meant that “Rich Man,” “My Mistake,” “We Belong Together,” “Stranger,” “Spring Snow,” “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin,” and “Sympathy” had their live debuts. During that set, the group was joined on stage by Danielle Haim, who made multiple contributions to the album. She performed her parts on “Hold You Now,” “Married in a Gold Rush,” “We Belong Together,” and “Stranger.” The rest of Haim also emerged to perform on “This Life.”

Additionally, Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange) also made an appearance for the final song of the day, “Ya Hey” off of Modern Vampires Of The City.

Watch some fan-shoot footage of the show below, and read our review of Father Of The Bride here.