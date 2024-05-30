No, that’s not really Justin Timberlake in the thumbnail for Veeze’s “Pop Yo Sh*t” video. The Detroit rapper makes hilarious — and potentially controversial — use of AI deepfake technology in the video, grafting his own face onto stars like Timberlake, Jay-Z, and more — and vice versa. The track is the self-deprecating rapper’s first of 2024, and his first since last year’s breakout tape, Ganger. The video was shot in London as Veeze continues to open on tour with Travis Scott along with fellow Detroiters Babyface Ray and Skilla Baby, and prepared for his own first headlining show in London.

In a new interview with Crack magazine, Veeze explained his unusual vocal style, saying, “If you spoke to someone who knew me in the first grade, they’d say I rap just like how I talk. I’ve never really raised my voice. I am not going to the studio and making up a character like these other guys.” That voice is serving him well, as his Navy Navy imprint has partnered with Warner Records and his profile has continued to grow in 2024. Whether he will follow up Ganger with a new album this year remains to be seen, but he’s one of the more unique voices currently bubbling under the surface when it comes to rap — although that latter half may be changing sooner rather than later.

Watch Veeze’s video for “Pop Yo Sh*t” above.