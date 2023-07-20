Babyface Ray’s grind never stops and his consistent releases are proof of that. At the end of the week, the Detroit rapper will have released his third album in two years with Summer’s Mine. The upcoming project follows Face, which was released at the top of 2022, and Mob which dropped in December. Babyface Ray kicked off the campaign for Summer’s Mine with his “All Star Team” and “Donda Bag” singles, and now we have the album’s tracklist.

Summer’s Mine checks in with 16 songs including the previously released “All Star Team” and “Donda Bag.” The project also presents features from Veeze, Los And Nutty, Vory, King Hendrick$, and Westside Gunn.

Babyface Ray’s Summer’s Mine arrives after he appeared on 03 Greedo’s Halfway There album. It also followed his Courtesy Of The Mob Tour with fellow Detroit rapper Veeze.

You can check out the full tracklist for Summer’s Mine below.

1. “Scarface”

2. “Donda Bag”

3. “Bosses Linking With Bosses” Feat. Veeze

4. “Leaving London”

5. “All Star Team”

6. “Luh Tyler Flow” Feat. Los And Nutty

7. “i75”

8. “Racks N”

9. “Skateland”

10. “Life Full Of Lies”

11. “I Can’t Rap Foreva”

12. “Dancing With The Devil pt2” Feat. Vory

13. “Big Meech Holiday” Feat. King Hendrick$

14. “Jackboys”

15. “Fly Gods” Feat. Westside Gunn

16. “My Thoughts 4”

Summer’s Mine is out 7/21 via Wavy Gang and EMPIRE. Find out more information here.