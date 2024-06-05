Here Is Vince Staples’ ‘Black In Europa Tour’ Setlist

Vince Staples started his world tour in Cologne, Germany, on Monday (June 4). While the US still has a few months to wait before the Black In America Tour, Vince’s Black In Europa leg of the tour gives fans a sneak preview of just what songs he’ll be performing in his 24-song set.
While there are obviously selections from his new album Dark Times, the setlist — which comes courtesy of Setlist.fm — is made up of tracks from all across his recent discography, including his 2022 album Ramona Park Broke My Heart and his 2021 self-titled album. The show concludes with a pair of fan favorites from his first two albums: “Norf Norf” from Summertime 06 and “Big Fish” from Big Fish Theory.
Vince Staples 2024 Tour Setlist
01. “Freeman”
02. “Aye! (Free The Homies)”
03. “Children’s Song”
04. “Shame On The Devil”
05. “Stay Away”
06. “Papercuts”
07. “Government Cheese”
08. “Rose Street”
09. “Player Ways”
10. “When Sparks Fly”
11. “Law Of Averages”
12. “Lil Fade”
13. “Étouffée”
14. “Taking Trips”
15. “Mama’s Boy”
16. “Lemonade”
17. “Radio”
18. “DJ Quik”
19. “Are You With That?”
20. “Black&Blue”
21. “Little Homies”
22. “Magic”
Encore:
23. “Norf Norf”
24. “Big Fish”
Vince Staples US Tour Dates
10/14 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*
10/18 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5**
10/20 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*
10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*
10/23 — Toronto, ON @ History*
10/24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
10/26 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre*
10/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre*
10/30 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*
11/02 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*
11/03 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*
11/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield*
11/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall*