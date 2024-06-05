Here Is Vince Staples’ ‘Black In Europa Tour’ Setlist

Vince Staples started his world tour in Cologne, Germany, on Monday (June 4). While the US still has a few months to wait before the Black In America Tour, Vince’s Black In Europa leg of the tour gives fans a sneak preview of just what songs he’ll be performing in his 24-song set.

While there are obviously selections from his new album Dark Times, the setlist — which comes courtesy of Setlist.fm — is made up of tracks from all across his recent discography, including his 2022 album Ramona Park Broke My Heart and his 2021 self-titled album. The show concludes with a pair of fan favorites from his first two albums: “Norf Norf” from Summertime 06 and “Big Fish” from Big Fish Theory.