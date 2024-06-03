Vince Staples just dropped his new album, Dark Times, to widespread critical praise. His final album under Def Jam, its release signals a new chapter for the Long Beach rapper, who also just announced the renewal of his Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show, for a second season. Now, he’s hitting the road to promote it on the Black In America Tour, which he announced today. He’ll be supported on the tour by singer Baby Rose.

Running from mid-October to early November, it’s not the longest tour, sticking mainly to major cities, but if you can get to one, it’s sure to be one hell of a show. If not, there are always his performances at a slew of festivals this summer, including Lollapalooza, Flow Festival, and more.

Tickets for the Black in America Tour go on sale Friday, June 7th at 10AM local time. Pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 4th at 10AM local time. You can find more information on VinceStaples.com.

10/14 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

10/18 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5**

10/20 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

10/23 — Toronto, ON @ History*

10/24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

10/26 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre*

10/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre*

10/30 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*

11/02 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

11/03 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

11/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield*

11/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall*