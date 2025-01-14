Vince Staples can not be censored–both inside and outside of the booth. Whether the “When Sparks Fly” rapper is speaking out against record labels, fellow musicians, or hip-hop fans (his supporters included), Staples does not hold back.

Today (January 13), Vince Staples turned his brutal commentary toward developers looking to capitalize off of the Los Angeles County fires. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Staples claimed that he has already fielded a cash offer to purchase his land amid the ongoing disaster.

“White devil offered a [million] cash for the land,” he wrote. “He must’ve thought I was one of them other n****s.”

Based on Staples, post it is clear that he rejected the deal. Similar to Staples, users online were outraged by the developer’s alleged insensitive actions.

“Wow. This kinda sh*t is infuriating,” wrote one user.

“Borderline disrespectful,” chimed another.

Others expressed disgust over how quickly the supposed developer swooped in. Some even called out the unnamed individual for low balling Staples. “Only a milli[on]? For the LAND? [F*ck out here],” penned one user.

“Already?!? No respect,” echoed another.

“Opportunistic developers are about to be all over there,” wrote another.

“Lol…damn. But [for real], I hope all those black homeowners in Altadena and other cities don’t sell their homes! The disparity is already crazy as is,” added another.

According to the California Department Of Forestry And Fire Protection, a total of 40,588 acres have been burned with over 12,300 structures destroyed and 19 fatalities.